Charm Tips Every Female Need To Know

In the world of beauty, there are plenty of great resources available to both new and experienced beauty fanatics alike. There are many guides, books, videos, and other resources available. This set of tips contains some of the best advice for helping a good beauty fanatic become a great beauty fanatic.

Make your nail polish last longer. You can make your nails look like you just had a manicure and last longer by using a base coat, 2 coats of color and a top coat. This will provide your nails with a glossy look that will last for at least a few weeks.

Steam your face. You can do this by placing your face over a hot bowl of water with a towel over your head. This will open up your pores and draw out impurities and bacteria. You should clean your face, then rinse it with cold water so you close your pores back up.

Get an even, natural looking spray tan by investing some time preparing your skin before applying the product. For best results, don't shave or use any other forms of hair removal the day you plan to tan. Exfoliating your skin for several days beforehand will also help you achieve streak free results.

Select a curling iron, one size smaller than the curls you desire. This will help to ensure that your curls don't get limp or fall out after you put all the work into curling them. They will be a little tight at first but after you finish, gently run your fingers through them to break them up, and then hair spray to perfection.

Make your skin more beautiful by eating fruit. If you have a sweet tooth, and satiate it with sugar, you can quickly see it on your skin. You can feed your sweet tooth, and your skin, by eating sweet fruit in place of anything sugary. When you do this, your skin won't be the only beneficiary.

Avoid licking your lips. When you constantly lick your lips, rather than become moist, they actually dry out. Try carrying a lip balm or gloss in your pocket or purse, and put it on anytime you feel like doing some licking. You will soon find your lips in beautiful condition.

Remove the arch from your eyebrows if you have a problem with dark circles under your eyes. The arch in your eyebrows can create a circular look around your eyes. This can exaggerate any dark circles you might already have. To remedy this, just tweeze your eyebrows so that they are straighter.

Choose your eyeshadow based on your eye color to make your eye makeup really pop. If your eyes are blue, shades of brown are the most flattering. For brown eyes, try purple shadows like lavender or plum. If your eyes are green, golden shades are very flattering, as are many shades from the brown family.

To keep your hair from tangling while you sleep, use a silk pillowcase! A silk pillowcase is gentle on your hair and will allow it to lay smoothly on the pillow as you rest. You'll wake up with your hair looking great! If you don't have a silk pillowcase, you can lay a silk scarf across the pillow.

Believe it or not, as you age, your skin tone will change along with your hair color. If you continue to wear foundation, be sure to check it against your actual skin color to be sure that it's still a true match. Your skin will change in the same way that your hair changes - the melanin levels adjust - and in this way, you'll assure a true match as your skin matures.

To give yourself an instant facelift, just apply a streak of blush along the top of your cheeks. The color will draw the eye upward, giving your face a tighter, more youthful appearance. If you have pale skin, you'll get the best effect from a pale pink. Those with darker skin should select rosy shades.

To get a smoother look when applying your eyeshadow, apply primer first. Primer will give the eyeshadow an even surface and will create a smooth effect. It will also make your eyeshadow color look brighter and more vibrant. Be sure to choose a primer specifically designed for use on the eyes.

Use the ignition part of a matchbook or box if you don't have a nail file. If you find yourself in need of a nail file, but can't seem to find one, you can use the rough part you use to light matches on a match book as a nail file.

For larger looking eyes, layer your eye makeup. Start with a good primer then follow with a nice foundation and powder. Next, apply a highlighting eye shadow to the inside corner of each eye. Then use an eyeliner pencil, smudged upward. This has the effect of opening your eyes and making them appear larger.

If your skin looks like it could use a wake-up, try this idea. Use a hot, damp washcloth (with a few drops of your favorite essential oil on it, or plain is fine too) and press it gently against your face for a minute. Finish with a splash of very cold water. The heat will improve your facial circulation and open your pores, while the cold water will tighten your skin and wake you up generally.

For soft feet, apply lotion or Vaseline and wrap in cling wrap before going to bed. You should then put socks on your feet. You should do this at least once a week for the softest feet. This will prepare even the driest feet for summer and wearing sandals.

There is far more to beauty than what you were born with. Beauty can be greatly enhanced if you work at it. Follow this wise advice to make the most of the good looks you have. By using the tips you've read here, you should be able to develop an efficient and effective beauty regimen that works for you.