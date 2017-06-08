Fancy Yourself Dressing Up More? Find Style Suggestions Here

It's a wonderful feeling to look good. If you are in a fashion slump and need a little help, it's hard to know where to get the right information. What is flashy and what is classic? Here are some tips to help you pick pieces that flatter you no matter what the season is.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

If you have patches of gray in your hair, consider using a semipermanent dye. The gray will appear to be the same color as the rest of your hair and will last about two months. While you can't really lighten your hair with this tactic, you can choose to darken your locks if you want.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

When it comes to hair accessories, there are millions of options available. The sky is really the limit here, and you can choose from different braids and headbands, bows and ribbons, clips and curlers, and much, much more. Having some different types of accessories around is a smart move for the fashion-conscious person. The real benefit here is that you can make a quick little accessory change and completely change your entire look! You can go from a sporty look with your hair pulled back to a classier look with one accessory change. When going for an evening out, select a fashionable barrette that complements what you are wearing.

Sunglasses are a great accessory to add to your outfit in the summertime. But, the kind of sunglasses you make can really make or break your look. If you have a round or large face, larger sunglasses are the way to go. On the other hand, if you have a small face, go with smaller sunglasses.

To add a touch a bit of "spring" to your wardrobe, go with mint green this season. This soft green looks great on its own or when paired with other colors like neutrals and other subdued hues. You can find it in various shades and in everything from dresses to shoes.

The best time to apply body moisturizer is directly after you shower. Use it before you dry off, or after a gently towel drying. This will help to lock the moisture from the shower into your skin, doubling the benefits of the moisturizer. It will also require that you use less of the product.

Look at people at malls, school, work, or anywhere to see what people are dressing like. This will be a good way for you to figure out if you really need to improve your fashion sense, or if you are perfectly fine and you look good the way you dress already.

If you like form fitting clothing, it is very important to know what materials and colors blend together, and will hold their form the best. This is significant because if you get the wrong blend, not only the outfit will possibly go out of shape, but it might be uncomfortable as well.

To stretch your wardrobe's versatility, fill your wardrobe with a variety of scarves and belts in different patterns and styles. You can use these to add a splash of interest to a solid colored top. You can use these in countless combinations to create a different look each time without needing to buy a different outfit.

A perfect fashion tip that has been proven throughout time is striped tops. This is a great way to add variety to your wardrobe and give you a fresh look. It is also a great way to explore different color options that you may not normally wear in a solid outfit.

Patterns are quite fashionable: mix and match them freely. Be bold and trendy by wearing a dress, slacks or blouse with these latest floral designs. Choose some accessories with patterns too, such as shoes, scarves or handbags.

An hourglass figure looks sexy on all women. Even though society makes us believe that the extremely thin women are the sexiest, this is far from the truth. Men love women with an hourglass figure. Always wear clothing that complements your curves. If you do not have curves, fake it by wearing a high-waisted skirt or a stylish belt.

Make sure that you do not wear a jean top with jean bottoms. This is a trashy look that will get you noticed in the worst ways. If you are looking to be the king or queen of fashion, it is important that you never coordinate jeans with a jean top.

Looking your best not only makes you look good, but it helps you to feel better about yourself. It will also cause people to look at your differently and respect you because you look great. Use the tips shared in this article and you can learn to dress great and get the respect that you deserve.