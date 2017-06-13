Looking Better Starts With These Fashion Advice

It's a wonderful feeling to look good. If you are in a fashion slump and need a little help, it's hard to know where to get the right information. What is flashy and what is classic? Here are some tips to help you pick pieces that flatter you no matter what the season is.

If you are overweight, you have to be very careful about wearing clothes that have stripes. Make sure you wear vertical stripes if you are going to wear any at all. Wearing stripes that run horizontally will only do the trick of making you look larger than you really are.

If you like a shirt or skirt think about getting it in more than one color. Because clothes come in so many varying cuts and styles, you're likely find it difficult to find clothes that fit well for your body type. When you do just get more than one so that you can feel great more often.

If you like form fitting clothing, it is very important to know what materials and colors blend together, and will hold their form the best. This is significant because if you get the wrong blend, not only the outfit will possibly go out of shape, but it might be uncomfortable as well.

Do not wear your hair too dark if you have lighter skin and/or lighter eyes. While darker hair looks nice on people that have darker eyes and skin tones, it will only make you look washed out. If you must darken your hair, put some streaks in it in order to brighten them up.

Don't shy away from thrift stores. You may be reluctant to wear used clothing, but keep an open mind. If you don't have much money to spend on a new outfit, your local thrift store could prove perfect. Check out thrift stores regularly. You could end up finding some unique, fashionable additions to your wardrobe.

If you are a mother, fashion is probably the last thing on your mind, But know that it is possible to look good and practical at the same time. Whether taking the kids to the park, sporting events or any other event, spruce up your look with a nice T-Shirt, knee-length skirt and a pair of flat sandals!

Just because a trend is popular, that does not mean you have to follow it. You may look silly in the same outfit that looks fabulous on the model walking down the runway. Develop your own style and avoid falling for supposedly hot trends presented in fashion magazines that expire quicker than a gallon of milk. You should follow your natural instincts. Your instincts are often best.

If you are a mother, fashion is probably the last thing on your mind, But know that it is possible to look good and practical at the same time. Whether taking the kids to the park, sporting events or any other event, spruce up your look with a nice T-Shirt, knee-length skirt and a pair of flat sandals!

You don't have to spend a lot of money to be fashionable. There are many department stores that carry comparable styles to famous designer fashions. Other stores offer high-fashion brands at low prices because they buy over run styles. Another option is getting a sewing machine and recreating your favorite styles.

White clothes take some special care to keep them looking their best. A bit of bleach in the wash can help keep them bright. Be careful of using too much because it will make the items start to look yellow, which means you will not look as clean and fresh when you wear them.

When hemming your pants, take the height of your shoes into account. The hem of your pants should always be half to three fourths of an inch off the floor. Keep two lengths of pants. Have pants that you can wear heels with and ones you can wear with flat shoes.

An hourglass figure looks sexy on all women. Even though society makes us believe that the extremely thin women are the sexiest, this is far from the truth. Men love women with an hourglass figure. Always wear clothing that complements your curves. If you do not have curves, fake it by wearing a high-waisted skirt or a stylish belt.

Now that you've seen the advice from this article, you should have an easier time with your fashion selections. Fashion is something that allows you be as creative as you want in your outfit choices. You don't have to be clueless any longer when it comes to fashion if you remember this article.