Do You Want Style? Read These Style Tips!

Are you one of those people who have no idea what to wear? Do you find it difficult to plan your clothing choices for the following week or even day? Do you have a tough time mixing and matching colors? If so, then you will benefit greatly from the advice in the following fashion article.

Even though something is all the rage in fashion at the moment, do not wear it if it does not compliment your body type and/or personal style. For example, people that are on the heavier side should not wear skinny jeans. They are not very flattering so you will not look trendy if you wear them.

When you wear two items of the same color, make sure that the shades are a perfect or near-perfect match. For example, do not wear a navy blue shirt with a midnight blue pair of pants. Even though they are both blue, it does not look as well put together as it would have if both pieces were the same color.

If you have very dry skin, you may want to apply moisturizer before using your favorite scented products. Doing this will help the cologne or perfume stay longer on your body. It will work best if you use an unscented moisturizer, so the smells don't compete or create a new, unexpected scent.

If you want to make yourself look thinner, try to wear the color black. Whether it is a black shirt, skirt, dress or suit, the color tends to make the whole body appear to be thinner. If black is not a color you are fond of, try to accessorize your outfit with brighter colors.

Make your lips fuller by using a lip lining pencil. Lip gloss should be applied on top. If you want a pouty look, use just a tad more gloss to accentuate the middle of your top lip. What is great is that eye shadow can help bring out your lips. Put just a dab on the center of each lip.

The color of your skin should determine what color clothing you should wear. If you are very pale, avoid colors that will make you appear paler, like beiges, yellows and whites. On the other hand, if you have darker skin, lighter colors, like light blues, pinks and yellows will compliment your skin.

There are numerous hair accessories that can work for a number of styles. Types of hair accessories include hair bows, hair extensions, headbands, and ponytail holders. No matter the length of your hair, be sure to include some hair accessories in your wardrobe for every occasion. You want to wear a different hairstyle for different occasions so that you can mix things up. If you are heading out with friends, add a matching headband to your outfit.

Wear clothes that flatter your body type. Just because something is in style does not mean that you should wear it. Every style was created with a certain body type in mind. For example, skinny jeans were not made to make people look skinny; they were made for people that already are thin.

Probably the most important tip is to always be comfortable in whatever you are wearing. You may be wearing the most glamorous dress at a party, but if you aren't comfortable in this dress, people are going to notice. This is why you should pick out an item that feels good on you. Do not forget to smile and let your personality shine through!

Be a trend setter. You can buy the newest, hottest styles but you won't stand out if you are wearing the same thing as everyone else. Be daring and try something off the top of your head. Some of the biggest fashion designers made their mark by being completely unique and sometimes even bizarre.

The most flattering clothes are ones that fit properly. Clothes that are too tight will put the spotlight on your body's flaws and clothes that are too loose will add the appearance of extra pounds. No matter what the style, color or material, clothes that are the right size will help you look great.

The next time you're out shopping, try on a piece that you wouldn't typically wear. Being open to trying on anything is a great way to discover a style or color that ends up looking great on you and similarly can help you rule out fashions that just won't work. It is a fantastic way to add variety to your wardrobe.

Now that you have learned the basics about fashion, you are armed and ready to be the fashion icon that you want to be. From classic to trendy, any look is achievable with the right advice. Use what you have learned to put together a look that is truly you.