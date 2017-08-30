Wow Your Friends With Your New Fashion Sense

Incorporating better fashion in your life only takes a simple commitment and dedication to trying harder. Many people want to, but the time is just not there it seems. However, you can do simple things to help you bring fashion into your life, so remember the helpful tips you're about to read.

Looking great does not have to cost a fortune. If you want to build your wardrobe but don't have the funds to get the look you're after, check out your local thrift and consignment stores. These stores offer a plethora of fashion options at a fraction of their retail price.

Sheer apparel can look good if done correctly. For example, if you find a blouse with sheer sleeves, that would probably look very nice. If you select an item that shows a bit too much skin, you will just look like you are trying too hard.

It is not very easy to wear plaid, particularly when you are looking to adopt a look that is softer than you normally have. If you must wear plaid, make sure that you pair it with something that is feminine like skinny jeans or a bag that has ruffles on it.

Buy a variety of jewelry pieces. If you have a good number of colors and styles, you will always have something that matches your outfit. You then will not have to worry about purchasing jewelry to match every outfit that you buy. Think variety and you will have more than one option for an outfit.

One great fashion tip to try out is throwing on a scarf. This is a great tip because the scarf can almost be considered the ultimate add-on due to the amount of color combinations as well as how easy it is to put one on. They are also extremely portable.

For a fun and simple daytime look, wear your hair in a casual up-do. Use an accessory that coordinates with your outfit to hold most of your hair in place. Allow some gentle pieces to fall out and frame your face. You will feel cooler, and look casually appealing to everyone!

Clean out your closet on a regular basis. The old saying "out with the old, in with the new" was never more applicable than in the world of fashion. Twice a year, go through your closet and donate those items that you haven't worn in a while. That way, you have room for more fabulous finds, and someone else is benefiting from your unneeded items.

If you notice your hair frizzing when it is dry, try applying just a little leave-in conditioner from the top to the bottom of your hair follicles. If your hair is very curly, use a serum instead and start around the middle of your hair rather than at the crown. These tactics will help to smooth things out and help you to look your best.

A bold hair color during the summer, or a dramatic one during the fall, are great ways to make your outfits pop. Once you dye your hair, you still have to wash it properly and treat it well though. Don't allow it to fade. Spend the money on a solid conditioning treatment meant for colored hair, and use it religiously to keep your color pure and your hair looking healthy.

Wear clothes that flatter your body type. Just because something is in style does not mean that you should wear it. Every style was created with a certain body type in mind. For example, skinny jeans were not made to make people look skinny; they were made for people that already are thin.

A great fashion tip is to start buying clothes that are slim fitting but not too tight. Wearing baggy and over-sized clothing might make you feel comfortable, but you'll look quite silly. Slimmer fitting clothes are much more appealing. They look good even on people that are a bit heavy.

Wearing white after the end of summer used to be considered a huge fashion faux pas. There is no hard and fast rule on this topic; wear what makes you look good. If white is your color, put it on. Times have evolved and nobody is going to point a finger at you.

Try on an article of clothing that you normally wouldn't wear. This practice makes you more open to options, and you will know if something different looks good on you. It is a great way to add more choices to your selections.

Do not let comments or people staring make you feel insecure about what you wear. The thing about opinions is that they're utterly meaningless unless they're your opinions! Fashion is about looking good and confident in whatever you wear and making your own style choices.

Now that you have read these tips, you should have some great ideas on how to increase your personal style. Being fashionable is about awareness and execution of what works for you. So, use the tips that apply best for you and your needs. The people around you are certain to take notice!